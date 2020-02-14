San Francisco Bay Area Weather Forecast

Fri Feb 14, 2020

Here’s the latest update from the KRON4 Weather Center.

Low clouds and patchy fog again this morning ahead of afternoon clearing later today. Daytime highs will remain similar to yesterday’s in the low to mid 60’s.

Dry skies continue today with low clouds again pushing in through the morning ahead of clearing later on today. Morning temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s will give way to 60’s this afternoon.

Tomorrow’s daytime highs will be warmer than today’s with plenty of sunshine and more dry conditions. Sunday will be cooler and breezy but does look to remain dry as any chance of rain from an advancing cold front likely wont make it’s way into the Bay Area, only extending our streak of dry conditions.

Into next week expect more dry conditions will no rainfall in sight as temperatures remain in the 60’s and skies remain plentifully sunny.

Sunrise in San Francisco is at 7:01am. Sunset is at 5:47pm.

