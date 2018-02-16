San Francisco Bay Area Weather Forecast

Wed June 26, 2019

Here’s the latest update from the KRON4 Weather Center.

Today feeling like a return to Spring with temperatures falling noticeably from where we have been the past week. Along with these cooler temperatures brisk winds this morning with temperatures mostly in the 50’s.

Skies today will be mostly sunny with conditions remaining dry through the day as a cooler air mass sinks into Northern California, cooling things off most noticeably for inland areas.

Temperatures today will peak in the 60’s and 70’s as opposed to our seasonal average of highs inland in the 80’s. Over the next 7 days temperatures will eventually be on the rise again taking us into the 80’s inland by Pride weekend ahead.

Sunrise in San Francisco is at 5:49am. Sunset is at 8:36pm.

