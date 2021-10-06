San Francisco days are getting shorter

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s time to prepare for shorter days in San Francisco.

You’ve probably noticed that the sunset has slowly been happening earlier as we head into the winter months.

Sadly, sunrises in San Francisco are starting later and sunsets are happening earlier. We’ll lose about two hours of daylight between now and the start of December.

Here’s a look at the sunrise, sunset, and total hours of daylight we’ll experience in San Francisco.

Date Sunrise Hours of daylight Sunset October 1st 7:05 a.m. 11 hours, 46 minutes 6:52 p.m. November 1st 7:35 a.m. 10 hours, 35 minutes 6:10 p.m. December 1st 7:06 a.m. 9 hours, 44 minutes 4:50 p.m. Note: hour shifts on November 7th because clocks change backward 1 hour

Remember, Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 2:00 a.m. On that Saturday night, clocks are set back one hour.

The latest sunrise, before the new year, is predicted to happen at 7:24 a.m. on December 31st.