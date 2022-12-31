SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday morning, San Francisco had already seen 2.96 inches of rain and more was on the way. KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable broke down our standing for the all-time record below.

5.42 inches of rain in San Francisco since midnight as of 4PM. 5.54” is the all time single day record and the rain is still falling. @kron4news — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) January 1, 2023

The record-breaking rain brought flooding and road closures along with it. Hwy-101 was closed in both directions due to ‘major’ flooding in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Downed trees and rockslides are also closing roads across the Bay Area. Evacuations were also ordered across some areas of Santa Cruz county.