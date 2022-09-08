PG&E is in hot water with San Jose’s mayor. ( (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The mayor of San Jose said he is losing faith in PG&E’s ability to serve the city during major heat waves after more than 100,000 residents lost power when temperatures soared above 100 degrees this week.

The Mayor’s Office wrote, “In a frustrating and menacing replay of August 2020, fears of heat-induced rolling blackouts resulting from insufficient load capacity statewide did not materialize this week, but nearly 100,000 San Jose residents were left in the dark anyway.”

PG&E’s local distribution infrastructure failed in the middle of a scorching heat wave because multiple transformers blew up, according to the mayor’s office. The transformer explosions shut down power for more than 30,000 households and three hospitals in San Jose.

“This is unacceptable,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

On Thursday, Liccardo proposed that if PG&E does not present a plan for immediate replacement or repair of the company’s failing infrastructure, the city will seek a court injunction or Public Utility Commission order mandating PG&E to do so.

“I have deep concerns about the safety of our residents and the viability of San Jose small businesses struggling against ongoing failures of a power grid hampered by poor maintenance and outdated equipment,” Liccardo said.

The mayor said his Silicon Valley city’s residents were forced to deal with heat wave-related power outages while other California cities maintained power in even higher temperatures.

“The march of climate change will continue, but other California cities subjected to far worse heat do not suffer the rate of power outages as the City of San Jose. Our residents’ health and safety depend on a reliable grid, and PG&E has an obligation to provide that to San José ratepayers,” Liccardo said.

A pedestrian walks by a Pacific Gas & Electric electrical substation in Petaluma, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan /Getty Images)

In some East San Jose neighborhoods, including Tully and King, residents reported that the power outages also took down cellular networks operated by AT&T. Backup generators at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center also failed, and its building lost air conditioning, lighting equipment, and computer access.

Liccardo said, “We need to better understand why these failures disproportionately afflict PG&E’s operations in San Jose. More importantly, and we need to get them fixed whether PG&E does so voluntarily, or under judicial or regulatory mandate. We can no longer merely hope that PG&E will live up to its obligation to San Jose ratepayers to do so.”

Heat-fatigued residents will be sweating out more hot weather Thursday. Highs in San Jose are forecast to reach 102 degrees at 3 p.m.

The unprecedented September heat wave prompted the California Independent Operator to issue yet another Flex Alert on Thursday.

The Flex Alert for Thursday takes effect at 3 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m. According to CAISO, peak demand on the energy grid is forecasted to be 51,217 megawatts. Thursday’s Flex Alert was the ninth consecutive alert for the San Francisco Bay Area.

A Flex Alert is a call for consumers to voluntarily conserve electricity when there is a predicted shortage of energy supply, especially if the grid operator needs to dip into reserves to cover demand.