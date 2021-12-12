San Mateo County prepares for heavy rain

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — If you take a look at your screen, this is some video from my drive southbound on Highway 101.

You can see just how quickly the windshield wipers have to move to keep up with all of the rain.

Cars were slowing down — most driving around 40 miles per hour on 101 — none were driving above 60.

In San Mateo, you can see just how wet everything is — puddles forming on the side of the road and just making everything slippery.

I did reach out to the San Mateo Fire Department who put me in touch with Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said no special preparations were made for this storm, but they said they are monitoring the situation.

Cal Fire says if anything changes, they will update social media.

This storm could continue to pick up in the San Mateo area throughout the night. So stay weather aware.

