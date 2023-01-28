SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Get ready for the cold. Frigid temperatures are expected to dip into the low to mid-30s.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a freeze watch for many inland areas that have prompted Santa Clara County to open warming centers for anyone who needs them starting Sunday.

After days of warm temperatures, cold weather is expected to arrive Sunday night and continue into Wednesday morning. NWS is anticipating frost and freezing temperatures. Santa Clara County libraries will be available as warming centers to help residents cope with the cold.

The county will have several locations open during the day where people can go to warm up, including libraries in Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Gatos, Milpitas and Morgan Hill. Business hours vary.

“Thankfully I have a heater in my room so I’m good,” said Cupertino resident Venkatesh Raja.

Raja has been enjoying the dry weather and is now preparing for the cold.

“I reserve thermals all the time,” Raja said. “Wear socks, shoes, not right now but normally when it’s cold.”

The chilly temperatures can make for hazardous conditions for those most vulnerable to cold temperatures, including unhoused people.

Santa Clara County Office says people in San Jose, who need overnight shelter, can reach out to the phone number or email you see here on your screen. A number of unhoused people died due to cold exposure last month in the county.

The Office of Emergency Management shares these tips to take precautions against hypothermia and to seek shelter:

Avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day

Dress in layers​

Wear a hat, scarf and gloves/mittens

Wear waterproof, insulated boots to avoid hypothermia or frostbite

Stay hydrated

The VTA is offering free bus rides to warming centers. Community members will need to let the bus drivers know which locations they are going to or coming back from. No proof required.