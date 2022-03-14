SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rain is heading to the Bay Area — But how long will it last?

According to the National Weather Service, showers have already moved into the North Bay and are expected to move inland overnight and into Tuesday morning.

A total of half an inch or more of rainfall is expected in the North Bay hills.

Rain could impact the morning commute — Remember to give yourself some extra time on the road and grab those umbrellas.

KRON4’s Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow says showers could continue off and on throughout the day

With this wet weather comes a beach hazard warning. The NWS issued a statement from 7 p.m. on Monday through 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

This hazard could increase the risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Be careful as rip currents could pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.