SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — 2024 is right around the corner, and we are hours away from the new year! Many will celebrate the midnight ball drop by watching fireworks in San Francisco. Some will be outdoors for the New Year festivities.

Going to be outside? KRON4 Weather Anchor Gayle Ong gives the latest Bay Area New Year’s Eve forecast.

Isolated to scattered rain showers are forecasted for Sunday evening. The chance of rain tapers off by late Sunday night. San Francisco is looking mostly cloudy and dry around midnight around the fireworks along the bay.

There will be dry conditions to start the New Year, with daytime temperatures expected to range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Unsettled weather will return by late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Another storm system will arrive later this week.

Some of the best views to watch the San Francisco fireworks show include The Embarcadero, Twin Peaks, the Berkeley Marina and Golden Gate Vista Point in the Marin Headlands.

KRON4’s compiled a list of the best places to watch the Bay Area fireworks. See the full list here.