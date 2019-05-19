Showers may dampen Bay to Breakers race but won't spoil fun Video Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A strong late season cold front passed through the Bay Area Saturday bringing heavy rain and gusty winds along with the chance of thunderstorms.

The storm system rolled through the area in the early morning and is expected to continue into Sunday.

StormTracker4 is tracking moderate rain making its way into the #SanFrancisco peninsula right now. Expect the moderate showers to make its way into the #EastBay and #SouthBay shortly. Tracking widespread light-moderate showers for the rest of today. Storm details tonight! pic.twitter.com/sg96zwHTZO — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) May 18, 2019

Brace for a wet start and finish to San Francisco's annual Bay to Breakers race tomorrow as the cold front moves out.

Pop-up thunderstorms are likely during the race with gusty wind speeds up to 30 mph.

Forecast precip intensity from this evening through Sunday morning: Showers will taper off from west to east tonight, but then a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms is forecast to move thru between sunrise and mid morning Sunday, with scattered showers to follow. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rIR5ruKCN5 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 19, 2019

Dry weather will return Sunday night, but there is some shower activity in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

