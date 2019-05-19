Weather

Showers may dampen Bay to Breakers race but won't spoil fun

Posted: May 18, 2019 06:18 PM PDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 08:15 PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A strong late season cold front passed through the Bay Area Saturday bringing heavy rain and gusty winds along with the chance of thunderstorms. 

The storm system rolled through the area in the early morning and is expected to continue into Sunday.

Brace for a wet start and finish to San Francisco's annual Bay to Breakers race tomorrow as the cold front moves out.

Pop-up thunderstorms are likely during the race with gusty wind speeds up to 30 mph.

Dry weather will return Sunday night, but there is some shower activity in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. 

