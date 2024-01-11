(KRON) — Experts from the University of California, Berkeley provided an update on the condition of California’s snowpack Thursday. So far this winter, the Sierra has received a below average amount of snow. But experts say there’s still time for things to turn around.

“We are getting better, but still shy of where we want to be,” said Andrew Schwartz of the Central Sierra Snow Lab at UC Berkeley.

Schwartz said that over the last 24 hours, about 10 inches of new snow has fallen across the Sierra. Following a lackluster start to the snowy season, that’s an improvement overall. However, the state’s snowpack is only at about 42% of average for this time of year.

Even the latest round of storms may not be enough to turn things around completely, Schwartz said.

“These storms aren’t necessarily big enough to make up for the deficit we have seen through the early season,” Schwartz said. “Going forward, we really need to see big storms. We need to see three to four inches of precipitation with these storms to really get us back to close to average.”

Another storm is expected to hit the Sierra this coming weekend with some forecasts predicting one or two feet of snow falling. After that, conditions are expected to dry out for a while.

California’s rainy season usually peaks around April 1, so there is still plenty of time for more storms to roll in, but the clock is ticking.

“It’s getting to a point where we are a little concerned, but it’s not necessarily time to panic,” said Schwartz. “We still have another six weeks to potentially buffer our snow up.”

California’s reservoirs are actually still holding an above-average amount of water, thanks to last year’s heavy rain and snow. More snow and rain is needed to maintain those reservoir levels as we head into the summer months.