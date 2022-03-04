SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service is reporting small amounts of rain in San Francisco Friday night, the agency tweeted.

A light rainfall of 0.02 was reported, including gusty winds with a shower band moving through the southeast, the NWS said.

Considering the dry January and February, the Bay Area has seen a fair amount of rain within the first few days of March.

The Bay Area experienced a very dry January and February — which is typically the wettest time of year.

Up until mid-February, the drought was on track to be one of the driest in California history.

As of March 3, the entire Bay Area is classified in the “severe” drought category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Bay City News contributed to this article.