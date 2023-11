(KRON) – The National Weather Service Monterey has issued a small craft advisory, which is a wind warning on Saturday morning until 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

According to the advisory, northwest winds are expected to blow at 10 to 20 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Choppy waters are also expected.

The primary affected areas are San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta, and the San Francisco Bay, north of the Bay Bridge.