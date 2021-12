By Bay City News Service – Heavy rain around the region on Monday morning prompted the National Weather Service to issue an urban and small stream flood advisory for much of the Bay Area.

The advisory, in effect until 9 a.m., is for parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

Motorists are advised to avoid flooded roads, which are hazardous in heavy rains, the weather service said.