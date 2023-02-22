SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A blanket of snow fell on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County overnight during a Winter Storm Watch.

Lick Observatory, which sits on the summit, could be seen on its “Hamcam” live video feed surrounded by snow and clouds at 10:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Watch for higher elevations in the South Bay, which are expected to have snow levels drop to as low as 1,500 feet.

Snowfall is seen on Mount Hamilton at 10:32 p.m. Wednesday. (Image courtesy Lick Observatory Hamcam)

Santa Clara County officials wrote, “Cold air behind the front will make for frigid temperatures Thursday through Saturday for the entire region starting on Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the mid to low 30s.”

Mount Hamilton is located east of San Jose and rises 4,265 feet in elevation.

(Graphic courtesy NWS Bay Area)

Before this storm is over, snow is forecast to fall on mountain peaks in the Santa Cruz Mountains, as well as in the Diablo, Gabilan, and Santa Lucia ranges, according to the NWS.

“An impactful storm system will bring rain, wind, cold and even low elevation snow to portions of the region this week,” forecasters wrote.

With more icy cold temperatures on the way, the San Francisco Bay Area might be in for a historic snowfall on Thursday night.