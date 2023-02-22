SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Snow is visible on Mt. Hamilton Wednesday morning as the Bay Area braces for the next round of a winter storm that’s already brought destructive winds and icy cold temperatures. More snow is on the way, and according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable, we might see it in some lower elevations.

“We have snow above 1,100 feet in the mountains above San Jose and the South Bay,” Shrable explained. “The Santa Cruz mountains and the Diablo Range both seeing some areas of light snowfall being reported up there this morning.”

According to Shrable, the next round of the storm is expected to dump over 100 inches of new snowfall on Sierra Nevada resorts. But with icy cold temperatures forecast for the rest of the week, the Bay Area might be in for a historic snowfall that could see areas like the Oakland Hills and even San Francisco get snow Thursday.

“We’ll have a deep freeze tonight into tomorrow morning that will allow snowfall as low as 1,000 feet, maybe even around 500 feet,” Shrable explained. “If that happens, could see some snow in some areas like San Francisco.”

“Tonight, snow is expected to remain above 1,000 feet,” Shrable continued. “That would put it across the Santa Cruz Mountains and parts of the North Bay. Tomorrow evening, Thursday night into Friday morning could see it falling even lower than that and see snow piling up in some even lower elevations that could include a few neighborhoods in San Francisco, higher up.”