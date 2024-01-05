(KRON) — After a slow start for Northern California’s winter snow season, this weekend’s forecast looks promising for skiers and snowboarders ready to hit the slopes.

A chilly storm will blanket the Sierra Nevada mountains with fresh powder Saturday. Ski resorts at elevations between 2,000-3,000 feet will receive much-needed snow as temperatures drop to as low as 15 degrees.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said, “Snow will be heavy in the Sierra with snow-level falling as low as 2,000 feet, the lowest of the season so far.”

Shrable said the storm will not bring heavy rain to the Bay Area, but it will be a “big snow-maker” up in Northern California’s mountains this weekend.

“Around 1-2 feet of snowfall once you get to those highest elevations. That’s going to be making for some great skiing Sunday when things calm down,” Shrable said.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the northern Sierra Nevada beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday.

On Saturday morning, breezy and cold weather will bring, “a chance of snow showers in the morning, then heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 38 higher elevations … 34 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches lower elevations (and) 8 to 13 inches higher elevations,” the NWS Sacramento wrote.

Heavier snowfall is forecast to hit Saturday night, with even colder lows.

“Lows 5 to 20 higher elevations …16 to 27 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches lower elevations. Except 6 to 11 inches higher elevations,” the NWS wrote.

The California Highway Patrol Truckee said drivers traveling into the mountains on Interstate-80 should expect to use chains and navigate challenging driving conditions.

“If you are planning to travel on I-80 over Donner Summit, be prepared for difficult driving conditions, chain control, the possibility of road closures, and expect long delays,” the CHP wrote.

Widespread frost will set in on Sunday with a slight chance of more snow showers. Monday’s weather will usher in sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

California’s snowpack is currently just 25 percent of average for this time of year.

State Department of Water Resources officials wrote, “After one of the largest snowpacks on record last season, the start of this water year has been dry despite some recent storms in the last weeks of December that provided a small boost in the snowpack. While state reservoirs are still above average for this time of year and strong El Niño conditions are present in the Pacific Ocean, the outlook for the rest of the winter remains highly uncertain.”