Snowstorm causes I-80 in Sierras to remain closed

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — It is a white Christmas, and another round of Sierra snow came down fast and furious.

Caltrans closed a 77-mile stretch going both directions on I-80 in Placer County due to whiteout conditions. There is no timetable for the highway to reopen, CHP Truckee says.

State Route 88 in Amador County is closed for avalanche control.

Those who are already in the high country can expect a delayed start at ski resorts.

The Sierra is covered in white — again.

After days of heavy snow, high winds and blowing dust result in major highways closed.

CHP Truckee tweeted out this video on Christmas morning showing whiteout conditions.

I-80 shut down from the Nevada state line to Colfax in both directions. Roads blanketed in the snow — making for a treacherous trek.

Avalanche danger prompted Caltrans to close eastbound State Route 88 at the Carson Spur area in Amador County.

At Donner Pass, UC Berkeley’s central sierra snow laboratory received over 7 inches in the last 24 hour.

Researchers pondered if the recent snowfall could break the snowiest December record of 179 inches set in 1970.

Those hoping for a Christmas weekend on the slopes can expect delays.

Sugar Bowl Resort closed early Saturday due to a power outage.

High avalanche danger and strong winds affected lift operations at Palisades Tahoe after receiving nearly a foot of fresh powder on the last day.

A similar situation persists at ski resorts in the area where the snow will continue to move.

The National Weather Service says the result will be between one to two feet of snow across the Sierra.

A winter storm warning is in effect stretching into Tuesday.