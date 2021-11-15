Some Sierra resorts delay opening date due to weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Some Sierra resorts are pushing back opening day due to the warm weather.

“While we work hard to meet our target opening dates every year, there is only so much we can do when Mother Nature is in control,” Ski Heavenly tweeted. “Our snowmaking efforts at Heavenly are up and running, but we also need a little bit of help with some cooler temps. We can’t wait to kick off the season, and hope to do so very soon…”

The resort added while the slopes aren’t ready, “sightseeing will still begin for guests as planned with the opening of our gondola and Tamarack Lodge this Friday.”

Northstar tweeted a similar update Monday morning.

“While we were hoping to ski and ride with you this weekend, Mother Nature had other plans with some warmer temps. We work hard every year to meet our targeted opening dates, but we’ll be pushing back just a bit this year.”

Northstar Village is still open, the resort added.