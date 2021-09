SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Spare the Air alert has been issued for Tuesday in the Bay Area.

The agency predicts ozone pollution to reach unhealthy levels from the Northern California fires and high inland temperatures forecasted that day.

Residents are encouraged to reduce their driving and stay inside with windows and doors closed until air quality increases.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued for tomorrow, 9/21, due to smog accumulation in the Bay Area. Tailpipe exhaust, hot temperatures and wildfire smoke is expected to cause unhealthy air quality. Limit driving to reduce air pollution and see more at https://t.co/wbkYMspD80. pic.twitter.com/5zLDUdKdy9 — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) September 20, 2021

Smoke from the KNP Complex and Windy fires in Tulare county will send some smoke and haze towards the Central Coast as early as this afternoon and into the Bay Area Tuesday as offshore winds are replaced by a light southerly winds aloft. #RedFlagWarning pic.twitter.com/pWr5i8trfq — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 20, 2021

Check the air quality in your area: