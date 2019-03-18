Spring-like temps to start work week then rain follows
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts because the rain returns on Tuesday.
Spring-like temperatures will kick off the work week Monday with temperatures in the 60s before showers move in Tuesday night.
Happy #StPatricksDay #BayArea Seeing a lot of green in #Sunol thanks to all of the wet weather from this Winter. Spring-like temperatures continue to start off your work week Monday before #SpringShowers return as early as Tuesday night. Details on the changes @kron4news 8 & 10PM pic.twitter.com/btSzwtTtw4— Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) March 17, 2019
