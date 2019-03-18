Weather

Spring-like temps to start work week then rain follows

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts because the rain returns on Tuesday. 

Spring-like temperatures will kick off the work week Monday with temperatures in the 60s before showers move in Tuesday night. 

