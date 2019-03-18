Spring-like temps to start work week then rain follows Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts because the rain returns on Tuesday.

Spring-like temperatures will kick off the work week Monday with temperatures in the 60s before showers move in Tuesday night.

Happy #StPatricksDay #BayArea Seeing a lot of green in #Sunol thanks to all of the wet weather from this Winter. Spring-like temperatures continue to start off your work week Monday before #SpringShowers return as early as Tuesday night. Details on the changes @kron4news 8 & 10PM pic.twitter.com/btSzwtTtw4 — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) March 17, 2019

