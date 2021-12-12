Storm concerns for Santa Rosa residents after past flash flood, evacuations

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — As rain continues to move across the Bay Area, it sparks concerns for some neighbors in Santa Rosa near Tachevah Drive and Neotomas Avenue — an area that was hit hardest during the last major rainstorm in October.

For some living here near Lornadell Creek in Santa Rosa, the rain brings flashbacks to the last flash flood of this area where water overflowed into the streets and into some properties.

Neighbor Nathan Murray says the rainstorm brings back memories from October when this same area experienced major flooding and water damage after rain drenched the area for hours.

Meanwhile, Tom Sawyer — whose home backs right up to Lornadell Creek — says he feels more confident this time around — after the city came in and cleaned this area up.

It’s already been raining in the area for hours on Sunday and so far, so good.

The improvements and clean-up are clearly making a difference out here for this neighborhood.

Neighbors will continue to monitor this area as rain is expected to continue through Monday.