Storm headed towards Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Have your umbrella ready because a storm is on its way to the Bay Area.

It is set to arrive as early as tonight.

We just had a sunny day across the Bay Area, but change is literally on the horizon, according to NWS Bay Area.

It's been a sunny and warm day but change is literally on the horizon. Southerly winds will increase overnight as the offshore cold front approaches. The North Bay will see rain by sunrise, then the front will shift southward through the day with rain and gusty southwest winds. pic.twitter.com/4IqhBGx6Zz — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 17, 2020

Winds in the south will increase overnight as the offshore cold front approaches.

The North Bay will see rain by sunrise, then the front will shift southward through the day with rain and gusty southwest winds.

There may be a chance of a few showers developing in parts of the North Bay tonight.

As we move toward the weekend, the weather is going to be okay, according to KRON4 chief meteorologist Lawrence Karnow.

