Storm slams Bay Area with several inches of rain, more on the way

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rain has been coming down across the Bay Area and it’s not over yet.

The total amount of rain continues to increase and some areas have been hit by several inches already.

As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, Mt. Tamalpais had reported six inches in 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. However, by 6 p.m., about 8.03 inches were reported in the area.

Downtown San Francisco recorded a little over an inch at 3 p.m.

The NWS released the latest rain totals in a 48 hour period on Thursday evening. Below is the chart:

Image showing 48 hour precip totals as of 6 pm Thursday: pic.twitter.com/k5qFNwByJs — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 22, 2021

More rain is headed to the Bay Area overnight into Friday morning making for a messy commute.

Drivers are advised to take it slow on the roads. Remember to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

Drive safe out there Bay Area!