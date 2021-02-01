Storm tracker: When to expect rain in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – To kick off a new month, wet weather is on the way to the Bay Area.

After a stormy week with the atmospheric river, more rain is expected to roll into the Bay starting Monday night.

Parts of the North Bay have experienced some scattered showers earlier in the day but the major system to watch for will move in Monday night.

KRON4’s Dave Spahr projects rain showers moving south into the Bay around 8 p.m. and will continue overnight.

The National Weather Service posted to Twitter about a cold front arriving in the Bay bringing rain, in addition to breezy to gusty winds that will last into Tuesday.

The NWS expects wind gusts to reach 15 to 30 miles per hour in some areas and up to 40 mph over the ridges.

As rain showers develop overnight, morning commuters should expect wet, messy roads for Tuesday.

