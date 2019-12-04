Strongest storm of the week to hit Bay Area on Friday

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – After a wet Wednesday morning, the Bay Area will get a brief break from the rain before another storm moves into the region.

Morning rain will give way to afternoon sunshine and dry skies later on Wednesday.

Expect a dry day Thursday ahead of our heaviest rain this week on Friday. However, make sure you still have your umbrella handy Thursday as scattered showers may persist in some areas.

A cold front will arrive on Friday bringing a round of widespread rainfall and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers will likely linger into Saturday night before tapering off on Sunday, which will see the best conditions for venturing outside.

The NWS predicts rainfall totals from Friday into early Sunday will range from 0.75 to 1.50 inches in most urban areas, except 2 – 2.5 inches in the North Bay Valleys.

In the hills and mountains, rain totals are forecast to range from 1.50 – 4 inches in the North Bay Mountains, 1.5 – 2.5 inches for the East Bay Hills and 2 – 3 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Drier weather is expected to return next week, according to the NWS.

After a dry fall the storm door remains open. We expect some light rain on Weds. Thursday looks like a completely DRY day. The next cold front arrives Friday, first with increasing southerly winds then rain later Friday turning showery into Saturday. #CAwx #WetWeather pic.twitter.com/xcB8NsBS1R — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 3, 2019

