SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Unseasonably warm temperatures are set to hit the Bay Area this weekend. Temperatures will be especially high in the inland areas where the National Weather Service anticipates moderate heat risk as temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s.

The warmup is set to begin Friday with parts of the East Bay forecast to reach the 80s. Coastal temps will be cooler, topping out in the 60s, according to the NWS. Saturday will be the warmest day with coastal temperatures in the 70s and inland temps hitting the 90s.

Sunday should see a slight cooldown, but inland temps could still hit the low 90s.

With heat risk set to be moderate this weekend, the NWS warns that those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling systems could be particularly vulnerable. Precautions recommended by the NWS include:

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles

Don’t forget sunscreen if you plan outdoor activities

Stay hydrated and take cooling breaks

The greatest potential for high temperatures will be in areas that border the Sacramento Valley, within the Santa Clara Valley, in the southern Salinas Valley and for parts of the North Bay Valleys. While Sunday will see a slight cooling, warm temperatures are expected to persist through the weekend.