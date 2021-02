A family took advantage of freezing conditions in Hurst, Texas, and built an outdoor ice rink on February 16.

This video shows Adam Kegg and his daughter skating on the home-made rink while Kegg pulls around his other child in a basket.

Dallas-Forth Worth recorded its coldest temperature of -2 Fahrenheit at the city’s airport on February 16, the lowest reading recorded since 1949 according to the National Weather Service.