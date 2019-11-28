Thanksgiving 2019 Bay Area Weather Forecast

Thur. Nov 28, 2019

Here’s the latest update from the KRON4 Weather Center.

A mix of clouds and sunshine today for your Thanksgiving with just a few lingering and brief showers possible for the day ahead. Morning lows are frigid in the 30’s for much of the Bay with a few inland 20’s ahead of what will be an even colder evening tonight into tomorrow morning.

High temperatures today will rise into the upper 40’s and low 50’s cooler than average for this time of year. Friday will remain chilly and dry as well before warmer and wetter weekend weather.

An atmospheric river set up is expected into the weekend that will make for heavy rain at time across the state starting Saturday afternoon and taking us into early next week. Snowfall in the mid levels in the Sierra is likely to be washed away by the rain as snowline increases in elevation.

Sunrise in San Francisco is at 7:03am. Sunset is at 4:52pm.

