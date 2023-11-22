SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Wind Advisory is set to go into effect at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and last until 1 p.m. on Friday, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. The National Weather Service forecasts a sunny Thanksgiving across the Bay Area with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Bay Area Wind Advisory

The NWS says a dry cold front will pass through the Bay Area early on Thursday. The front will bring breezy, northerly winds to the region. The NWS recommends securing outdoor items, including holiday decorations.

Conditions will be especially breezy in the Bay Area hills Thursday night, the NWS said. Colder overnight temperatures are due to arrive as we approach the weekend. The weather service says to expect lows in the 30s and 40s on Friday into Saturday.

Travel forecast

If you’re driving in California for the holiday, the NWS says the weather is looking pretty good. Dry and mostly sunny conditions are expected in the Sierra Nevada, Central Valley and along the coast.