(KRON) — A high surf warning is in effect today and will last through 3 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS is warning of “very dangerous waves” up to 28 to 33 feet, with 40-foot waves possible in some locations.

“The ocean is NOT your friend today!” said the NWS on X, formerly Twitter.

The weather service is advising people to stay away from rocks, jetties, piers and other waterside infrastructure. A very high swell coming from west-northwest will create hazardous beach conditions, the NWS said.

West facing beaches could see breaking waves of 28 to 33 feet.

The NWS advises:

Stay off rocks and jetties

Stay out of and away from the water

Never turn your back on the ocean!

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water

This week’s high surf could bring dangerous, life-threatening conditions, including rip currents, sneaker waves and coastal flooding, the NWS said.

“Even small waves can be dangerous,” the NWS warns. Surging waves can easily knock you over and plunging waves can slam you into the ocean floor, the NWS added.

In Bodega Bay Thursday morning, waves up to 28 feet are being reported. These are the second highest waves recorded at the Bodega Bay buoy since 2008, according to the NWS.

Coastal flood warning in effect

A coastal flood warning has been issued for the Pacific Coast through 3 p.m., the NWS said. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the San Francisco Bayshore.

“Large breaking waves are causing significant flooding of beaches and coastal roads,” the NWS said. “Some large debris is being deposited on coastal roads.”

There are reports of road closures and evacuation warnings, the NWS advised.