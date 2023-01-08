SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sunday afternoon’s easygoing weather has been the calm before the latest in the “parade of storms” impacting the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS released a loose timeline of the storm for the next several days. According to the post, Sunday afternoon will be the last period of quiet weather. On Sunday night, moderate rain is forecasted to hit the area along with 30-60 mph winds.

On Monday morning, the Bay Area is expected to see very heavy rain — between 2-4 inches in the lower areas and 5-10 inches in the hills and mountains. Gusts during this period could range from 50-80 mph, according to NWS. Moderate rain will also follow on Tuesday morning, and flooding is expected to continue across the Bay Area.

The NWS warns that challenging weather will continue to impact Northern California through the third week of January. Record-breaking rainfall causing widespread flooding and high-speed winds bringing down water-logged trees have brought challenges all across the Bay, and it looks like residents need to be prepared for more.