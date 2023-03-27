SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area was chilly Monday morning, and some areas hit record-low temperatures, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

The numbers were close, with Redwood City beating previous records by a single degree. Three other areas tied previous records. Check out the updates below.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Record-breaking low temperatures:

Redwood City 33 degrees (previous low 35 degrees in 1972)

Oakland Downtown 41 degrees ( previous low 42 degrees in 1991 and 1976)

Half Moon Bay 31 degrees (previous low 34 degrees in 1972)

Low temperatures that tied previous records:

San Francisco Downtown 42 degrees (tied with 1898)

San Francisco Airport 40 degrees (tied with 1972, 1964 and 1951)

Napa 32 degrees (tied with 1945 and 1936)

The lower temperatures our area has seen over the past months have also had positive outcomes for some. Several ski resorts around the Bay Area have been able to extend their ski seasons into spring and even summer thanks to feet of fresh snow. California reservoir water levels are also on the rise after 14 atmospheric rivers hit the state.

More low temperatures could be on the way as another storm is poised to hit the Bay Area tonight. KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable is forecasting gusty winds along with moderate to heavy rainfall by Tuesday morning.