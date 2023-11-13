SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Partly sunny skies on Monday afternoon could give way to moderate chances of rain in the evening as a changing weather pattern brings periods of rain to the Bay Area this week. Widespread and prolonged periods of moderate rain are expected from late Monday through Friday this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Expected rain totals forecast have decreased slightly, according to the NWS. Much of the region is expected to receive total rainfall in the 0.5-1.5 inch range this week. Rainfall should be locally higher in coastal mountain areas.

Despite the decrease in expected totals, this week’s rain event could lead to ponding of water on roadways and minor nuisance flooding, the NWS said. In order to mitigate potential impacts of the storm, the NWS recommends:

Cleaning gutters/drains of leaves

Planning on wet roadways

Allowing for extra travel time

Leaving extra space between vehicles

Winds are also likely to increase on Tuesday, with the wet winter weather expected to peak in the middle of the week. Wednesday could be a stormy day, with thunderstorms possible into Thursday, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Dave Spahr.

While this week’s weather event will peak on Wednesday and Thursday, light rain may persist into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.