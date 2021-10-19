Timeline: Bay Area to get substantial amount of rain

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area is about to get some much needed wet weather in the coming days.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm system is expected to bring heavy rain, possible flooding, and gusty winds.

Here is a look ahead at the weather coming in:

Tuesday Night

Starting Tuesday night, rain showers are expected to move in around 8 p.m

In addition, a Wind Advisory goes into effect at 8 p.m. in parts of the North Bay, San Francisco Peninsula and Bayshore.

The NWS expects the strongest gusts to reach between 35 and 50 miles per hour around midnight.

A Wind Advisory has been issued from 8 PM today through 4 AM PDT Wednesday. Strongest wind gusts are forecast to be across much of the highlighted areas along the coast and across higher terrain with gusts peaking between 40 to 50 mph. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/ln8SHkkxDX — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 19, 2021

Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor objects and structures.

Be careful and prepared as tree limbs could get blown down causing power outages.

Wednesday

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Rain showers are expected to continue through 9 a.m. and then take a break through the day.

Showers will pick back up at night. Heavy rain is possible.

Thursday

Heavier rain is expected to develop overnight on Wednesday and pick up on Thursday.

Friday

Wet weather is expected to continue in the morning but will see a break in the rain.

Saturday to Sunday

Saturday is expected to get a break in the action.

By 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, heavy rain will pick up moving across the Bay.

It is expected to stay rainy throughout the night and into the new week.