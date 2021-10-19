Timeline: Bay Area to get substantial amount of rain

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area is about to get some much needed wet weather in the coming days.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm system is expected to bring heavy rain, possible flooding, and gusty winds.
Here is a look ahead at the weather coming in:
Tuesday Night
Starting Tuesday night, rain showers are expected to move in around 8 p.m
In addition, a Wind Advisory goes into effect at 8 p.m. in parts of the North Bay, San Francisco Peninsula and Bayshore.
The NWS expects the strongest gusts to reach between 35 and 50 miles per hour around midnight.
Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor objects and structures.
Be careful and prepared as tree limbs could get blown down causing power outages.
Wednesday
A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
Rain showers are expected to continue through 9 a.m. and then take a break through the day.
Showers will pick back up at night. Heavy rain is possible.
Thursday
Heavier rain is expected to develop overnight on Wednesday and pick up on Thursday.
Friday
Wet weather is expected to continue in the morning but will see a break in the rain.
Saturday to Sunday
Saturday is expected to get a break in the action.
By 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, heavy rain will pick up moving across the Bay.
It is expected to stay rainy throughout the night and into the new week.