Rain radar: Track the Bay Area thunderstorms

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A second system is bringing rain to the Bay Area this week after the Friday night showers.

The National Weather Service said even isolated thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday.

The North Bay is expected to hear the claps of thunder starting in the late morning and early afternoon. The thunderstorms may move south towards Monterey Bay through the evening.

NWS predicts moderate-to-heavy downpour during the thunderstorms, and even small hail.

As for Monday, the NWS said rain will be late starting from mid-morning in the North Bay. Counties in the southern region of the Bay Area can expect nighttime showers.

Rain will pick up on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Expect heavy winds and lightning to accompany the showers.