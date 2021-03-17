Track the rain: Another round of Bay Area showers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain is on the way!

Storm clouds will roll over the Bay Area early Thursday morning and linger into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service says the downpour will be heaviest in the North Bay and along Coastal Mountains.

“Much of the North Bay should see totals ranging 0.5″ to almost an inch in the valleys while North Bay Mountains could see up to 1.5,” NWS predicts. “Moving southward, the SF Metro area will see around 0.3″ to 0.4″ including South and East Bay.”

Meanwhile, the Sierra Nevada will be under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday and Friday, with snowfall likely impacting mountain travel.

⚠️A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Thursday – Friday as mountain snow returns to the #Sierra Mountain travel impacts are anticipated. Stay tuned for updates or head to https://t.co/WjKBsJDVhA for your latest forecast. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4S6FzFSR0H — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 16, 2021

The NWS says by the weekend, the rain will have disappeared, making for dry days into next week and even a little summer weather tease coming up.