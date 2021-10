SAUSALITO, CA – APRIL 12: A man holds an umbrella as he views the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge April 12, 2006 in Sausalito, California. The San Francisco Bay Area continues to get pounded with rain after experiencing the rainiest March on record. Rain is expected to continue through the week and has been responsible for mudslides, one which trapped a 73 year-old man who is still missing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(KRON) – Rain is in the Bay!

Light-moderate showers are moving through the North Bay and into the rest of the Bay Area as a cold front continues to stream over the region.

How much rain? Take a look at our forecast rain totals for tonight and into early Monday morning as this cold front continues to stream over the region.

According to KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez, this storm is going to bring measurable rain to everyone before drying out and clearing out before midnight.

Rain is making its way into the North Bay! Tracking light-moderate showers for the rest of the Bay Area tonight.

People can expect cooler temperatures and gusty winds as well.

Slick roads are also expected, and people should drive with caution.