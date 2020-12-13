Tracking rain through the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Do you hear what I hear?

Rain, showers and winds…all part of our forecast for your Sunday.

The heaviest rain, in total, will be before noon. A break in the rain by noon, before yet another dose marches across, much more sparse, heading into the evening.

KRON4’s Reyna Harvey is out on 101 southbound in Mill Valley where the rain is making the roadways slick and wet. It’s very dangerous, and drivers are urged to use precaution when on the roads.

It’s coming down pretty hard out here Bay Area, be safe if you have to commute today! ☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/g8bbMSwYN5 — Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) December 13, 2020

There are several reports of multiple car accidents across the Bay Area.

Experts are especially concerned about the flooding, and especially in communities like the North Bay, the King Tide also presents some challenges when it comes to flooding.

It’s raining ☔️Bay Area, be safe if you have to commute today! Oh yeah and tune into @kron4news ! We are outside so you don’t have to be 😄☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/d6i6z4A1J6 — Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) December 13, 2020

It has been a very busy fire season for people that live in the South and North Bay. There may be a potential for mudslides.

Latest Stories: