Tracking the rain: Bay Area hit by showers this week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) To start 2021, wet weather will soak the Bay Area.

Rain and showers build late overnight Sunday into dawn Monday.

Winds will come in by mid-morning. By late on Monday, rain will wane and we’ll have a break until midweek.

Wednesday sees another hit of rain, although not the intensity of Monday’s show.

Another weak procession to finish the week. There is more rain possible over the following weekend.

However, long range models are hinting at a nudge upward of the storm track, which may take us out of the heart of the main focus of systems.

Radar shows some light rain falling across Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, and Alameda counties. These scattered light showers will be possible through early afternoon. https://t.co/GXuPvzLMV9 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 2, 2021

Additionally, The NWS issued a High Surf Advisory from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued from 7 PM tonight until 9 AM Sun for an increased risk of sneaker waves, rip currents, and large shore break. Greatest risk at W/NW facing beaches. Another large swell will arrive Sun night, continued vigilance is advised.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/eHoi5mMbMx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 1, 2021

Earthquakes have also rattled parts of the Bay Area.

One in the San Francisco Bay Area on New Years’Eve, which appeared along the San Andreas fault.

And another quake rattled Monterey County Saturday morning.

No Tsunami is expected.

No Tsunami expected for the Monterey Bay or California. https://t.co/CUpzhrfkoM — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 2, 2021

