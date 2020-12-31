Tracking the storm: Rain to soak Bay Area as New Year kicks off

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – To kick off 2021, wet weather will be making a big splash!

According to the National Weather Service, rain showers will be rolling in Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but more systems are expected to move in making for a wet weekend.

An active weather pattern continues across the Pacific, with tonight's cold front introducing light rain tonight and into tomorrow morning, and two more systems bringing in the next few rounds of rain through the first weekend of 2021! #CaWx pic.twitter.com/999z8Y6At8 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 30, 2020

Rain will push back in briefly Friday night with rain becoming more and more widespread through the weekend into early next week.

Monday and Tuesday will be bringing widespread rain that looks likely to be heavy.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to high 50s over the next week, so make sure to grab those coats and umbrellas before leaving the house.

Take it slow on the roads and remember to use your windshield wipers and have your headlights on.

The NWS also issued a High Surf Advisory from Wednesday at 10 p.m. until Friday at 3 a.m.

The advisory is in effect as waves are expected to reach 15 to 17 feet with breaking waves up to 20 feet in the surf zone.

“Large waves can wash people off jetties and rocks into the frigid ocean waters. Be very cautious along the coast and on the beaches. Never turn your back to the ocean,” the advisory stated.