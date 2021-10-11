Tree rips down power lines in El Granada

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) San Mateo County firefighters on scene of fallen tree in El Granada.

TREE ON POWER LINES: Firefighters on scene of fallen tree in El Granada in @sanmateoco. No injuries, but vehicle sustained major damage, neighbors heard 2 loud booms. Winds gusting, never approach downed power lines, call 911. Coastside Fire, San Mateo County Fire at scene #CaWx pic.twitter.com/42F3DUdRSE — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 11, 2021

No injuries were reported, but a vehicle sustained major damage.

About 25,000 PG&E customers could experience a power shutoff on Monday, PG&E announced.

Additionally, Critical fire weather is forecast for California’s Central Valley and coastal ranges on Monday, according to the National Weather Service Prediction Center.

Strong northerly winds and dry conditions are expected, and a red flag warning was issued for the region until Tuesday night.