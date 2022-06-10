SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A blistering June heat wave is baking the San Francisco Bay Area for the next 48 hours. Excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect.

The National Weather Service Bay Area wrote on Twitter, “Triple digit heat then expected for the region’s warmest inland spots on Friday. We’re expecting heat that’s uncommon and dangerous to much of the population. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated if you must be outdoors.”

KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable said Bay Area highs will climb into the 90’s and 100’s inland, and into the 80’s and 90’s along the coast.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Solano County.

“Looking out at the East Bay, we love to see those blues skies. What we don’t love along with that is the triple digits that some of us will tap into today,” Shrable said. “Today is potentially a record-breaker.”

The heat will rise over 100 degrees in Napa, Concord, Pittsburg, Antioch, and Fairfield by Friday afternoon, Shrable said.

Sweltering temperatures will only drop moderately after sunset.

“Overnight lows will be well above normal (Friday night.) The warmest locations will be in the hills with lows staying in the 70s, which will provide no relief from the daytime heat,” the NWS Bay Area wrote.

Excessive Heat Warning zones are marked in purple. Heart Advisory zones are marked in orange. (Courtesy: NWS Bay Area)

Saturday’s weather is also expected to be a scorcher.

“Tomorrow will remain hot,” Shrable warned.

Daytime temperatures will climb upwards of 10-20 degrees above normal across much of California through Saturday.

Cooler weather will return on Sunday.

“A Pacific front will likely bring both precipitation and much cooler temperatures into Northern California,” the NWS wrote.