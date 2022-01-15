Tsunami advisory prompts evacuations, beach closures across Bay Area counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You might want to change any Saturday beach plans.

A Tsunami advisory has been issued Saturday morning on the West Coast, including in the Bay Area, after an undersea volcano erupted in the Tonga Islands.

That has prompted beach closures and evacuations in places such as San Francisco, Sonoma, and Alameda Counties.

The National Tsunami Warning Center has four categories of alerts (from least to most severe): ‘information statement,’ ‘watch,’ ‘advisory,’ and ‘warning.’

The Bay Area is currently in the advisory category, which hazards strong currents and dangerous waves.

San Francisco Peninsula

As of 11 a.m., San Francisco authorities have closed all of the city’s beaches and coastal points.

For now, the tsunami is just an ‘advisory’ not a ‘warning’ says San Francisco city official Mary Ellen Carol.

“We will be seeing strong currents throughout the day,” Carol said who also urged everyone to stay away from the ocean.

The Marina’s parking lot and Ocean Beach are among public spaces closed by the National Park Service.

San Francisco Fire Department said up to three-foot waves and strong currents are expected throughout the morning.

San Mateo County announced it will close the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve ramp and tidepools until noon.

Marin County

The Marin County Sheriff tweeted a photo of the strong currents affecting Richardson Bay where a dock was damaged.

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid coastal areas as the water will “overpower you.”

Also, all beaches at Point Reyes National Seashore will be closed until the tsunami advisory is lifted.

Alameda County

Alameda County officials have ordered an evacuation for Berkeley Marina boats, docks, and shorelines because of a tsunami advisory that’s still in effect.

The city of Alameda advised residents to stay away from the water and ocean — urging everyone to not go to the coast to watch the tsunami.

Sonoma County

Sonoma County officials said the advisory is in effect for its entire coastline.

The beach and water access are prohibited at this time. The public is asked to stay out of the area.

Santa Cruz County

County officials tweeted that residents are to stay away from the beaches and harbor.

Authorities said they will plan to reopen the county’s beaches at 2 p.m.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged all citizens to listen to local advisories in their respective areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.