Weather tracker: Find out when rain is expected to hit Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a warm Saturday in the Bay Area, rain and a drop in temperature is expected within the next seven days.

Residents across the Bay Area experienced some light overnight showers on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. The agency recoded less than half an inch of rain in each Bay Area city.

🌧🌧 Happy to finally see some rain here in San Francisco and across the Bay Area!💧Hoping the weather this week will put a damper on any chances of fire as we get closer to the end of fire season @kron4news pic.twitter.com/EGYAl6jGjw — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) October 18, 2021

It will start to “definitely feel like fall,” the National Weather Service Bay Area said.

Showers are expected in San Francisco between Wednesday and Sunday, according to KRON4’s 7-day forecast.

In that span, the forecast said there will a 49, 32, 53, 31, and 56 percent chance of rain for those respective days.

The National Weather Service says anything between 30-50 percent means there’s a “chance” of rain. 60-70 percent means “likely.”

From July 2020- June 2021, California just experienced its driest period in 97 years, according to The Weather Channel.

The rain will help bring an end to fire season in the Bay Area.