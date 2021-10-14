Wet weather heading to the Bay: Here’s when

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Get ready for some much-needed rain across the Bay Area.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an above-normal, 60% to 70%, chance of rain from October 20 to 24 in the Bay Area and across Northern California.

The majority of Southern California is also in the above-normal category but with a smaller percentage — Between 33% and 60%.

A warming trend will continue through Saturday but things will start to change on Sunday.

That’s when a cooldown is expected bringing Bay Area temperatures into the 70s at the warmest.

A slight chance of showers will also move into the Bay on Sunday night.

