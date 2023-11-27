(KRON) — Above normal levels of rain are expected across the Bay Area this winter, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation levels are most likely to be above normal from December through February, the NWS said.

Following last winter’s devastating storms, local officials are already urging residents to be prepared.

“The time to prepare is now, not when the waters are rising and the winds are blowing,” said San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management Director Shruti Dhapodkar. “We know it can feel a bit overwhelming — yet another to-do list during the holiday season.”

“To make it a bit easier, we’ve created a simple step-by-step guide,” he continued. “It’s not much more complicated than figuring out what you need if you and your family decided to hunker down at home for a few days.”

San Mateo County officials recommend taking steps that include signing up for emergency alerts, checking or building an emergency kit, and knowing your zone and making an evacuation plan.

Officials also advise taking the following steps to prepare your home:

Cleaning out gutters and downspouts before rain starts falling

Turning off automatic watering systems

Have an arranged meet-up point

Learning your home/building’s layout and evacuation plan

Getting to know multiple escape routes in case one is blocked

Wet weather is already on its way to the Bay Area. A low pressure system that’s set to move in Tuesday evening will bring rain, overnight and wet roads Wednesday morning, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan.

A coastal flood advisory was issued on Monday for SF Bay Area and North Bay shorelines.