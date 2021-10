SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It was a hot weekend across the Bay Area but when will we see the sweater weather?

Well, get ready for a cool end to the week.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 60’s inland for Thursday and Friday and high 50’s along the coast.

There is even a slight chance of showers to kick off the weekend. It could bring some relief to the dry and heightened fire danger weather.

Enjoy the warm weather while lasts and get out those sweaters!