SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Will the Bay Area finally see some more rain?

According to the National Weather Service, wet weather is heading our way.

From Thursday through Saturday, a chance of showers is expected to begin.

Photo: National Weather Service

Some higher elevation areas could expect up to an inch, while the lower elevations could see about a quarter of an inch.

The NWS says the highest total of rain is expected in Sonoma County hills and Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains.

Below is an image shared from NWS of the probability of Precipitation by hours:

After a couple of dry months this year, rain is much needed in the Bay Area.

Get out your umbrellas and take it slow on the roads!