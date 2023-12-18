(KRON) — As more rain hits the Bay Area, you’ll want to keep your rain gear handy. Monday’s wet weather will hit in waves throughout the day.

A heavy band drenched the Bay Area overnight Sunday into Monday prompting several flood advisories this morning in the North Bay that have since expired. The storms came to a lull around 9 a.m. But, KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable said to expect intermittent showers until the next heavy band arrives.

The rain will pick up again around 1 p.m. Monday and will continue through Monday night into Tuesday morning, Shrable said.

Rain totals will reach up to around one inch in some areas after Monday’s showers alone.

Santa Rosa: 1.08 inches

San Francisco: .46 inches

Oakland: .34 inches

San Jose: .33 inches

Mountain View: .30 inches

The Sierras are also expecting between one and two feet of snow.

More rain is expected through mid-week.